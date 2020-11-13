What I didn’t realize was that I have to pick a completely different set of riders each of the next two rounds of the series. Like I said, I don’t play these games much, but I was feeling really good about my top two, as Stanton and JMB won the majority of races over this period. I did get a couple of funny comments when I posted my team—DeHoop wondered “where the hell did that actual $75,000 go” and Billy Frank himself alerted me that “Billy Frank is available and his salary is only $10.”

With my team locked in, I waited for the first race from 1990 to be announced. When MotoXDream360 announced that it was San Diego, the third round of the series, I immediately clicked on the YouTube coverage, where I learned quickly that this was not my lucky day. Because while I picked the winner in Stanton, I had forgotten that Bayle hurt his arm and missed two rounds of the series—including the race in San Diego! (Amazing that he missed two rounds and still only lost the actual 1990 SX championship by seven points.) I did get decent backup from Larry Ward (fourth) and Fisher (ninth), but that was it. And while Mike Craig won that night, it was unfortunately in the 125 class, which doesn’t count in this game! Kyle Lewis was also in the 125 class and finished fifth. Brooks and DeHoop weren’t in the 250 main either.

With my first-race jitters behind me, I knew I would do better in race two, which was Wednesday night and a random SX from 1991. And when the email arrived with the race link, it was the St. Petersburg round, which I was at, and I clearly remembered that JMB won that one. (I also clearly remembered that the starting gate backdrop in the Suncoast Dome was the world’s largest pack of Camel cigarettes.) Bayle worked his way up and around both Stanton and Bradshaw, then rode off with the win. Bradshaw DNF’d at the halfway point, and Stanton ended up second. But this time Larry Ward was nowhere to be found, as he was out with an injury. Fisher ended up tenth and DeHoop finally earned some of that $77K with a 12th. Unfortunately, there was no Craig, no Brooks, and no Lewis in the main, so my 1-2 finish at the top wasn’t going to move me up as much as I’d hoped. After two rounds as a team owner, I sit in 107th place, exactly 99 spots behind my friend Mark Sepkovic. But I still like the dcracerx lineup, especially come Stanton, in tonight’s random race, which will be drawn from 1992 and posted this evening on www.motoxdream360.com. I mean, I’m paying these guys $3 million—they’ve got to be better than 107th place. And if I get lucky and they pick Las Vegas ’92, I’m going to skyrocket through the pack! Bayle got first, Stanton second, Ward fifth, Craig sixth, and Brooks tenth…. Like I said, maybe Friday the 13th will be my lucky day.

I bring all of this up because playing in this league is a fun way to spend the off-season, recall some great old races and friends, and take everyone’s mind off the pandemic as it seems to be firing up again. If you’re not playing already, you can join the league tomorrow morning and get signed up and have a team ready to go for next week’s second-round races.

If only owning a real race team were as easy as signing up on www.motoxdream360.com, being handed a $3 million budget and a list of riders to choose from that includes Hall of Famers like Stanton and JMB, then sitting back and waiting for the races to start. I’ve watched guys like Michael Lindsay and Forrest Butler put it all on the line, starting from scratch and trying to find sponsors and riders and the budget to just keep going, hoping their slingshot will one day be enough to someday slay some giants. I have serious respect for anyone who puts the blood, sweat, tears, and cash into making a motorsports team work, especially in our current environment.

Which brings me to Jason Weigandt with an unfortunate farewell to one of those real teams, run by a really good guy….

Goodbye, Dear Friends (Jason Weigandt)

This one hurts. The Joe Gibbs Racing MX team might not have been the most successful team in the pits, but they might have been the most likeable. This was always a friendly, outgoing group, and you always got the sense that top-down missive from team owner Coy Gibbs was to make this an enjoyable experience. Look, Coy and the Gibbs family didn’t need the motocross team to work. NASCAR is their real business, and Coy’s father, Joe Gibbs, has a legacy all set—in two sports. I call him “the greatest living American” for winning both NFL Super Bowls and NASCAR Cup Championships. You conquer football and NASCAR? You, sir, are American royalty.

So JGR was never going to be judged on its motocross team. That said, this was a competitive group and when you think back to the years with riders like James Stewart and Justin Barcia on board, there were definitely championship dreams and expectations. I think Coy could have been more of a serious bastard about all this if he wanted to adopt a win-at-all-costs approach, but I don’t think he wanted that. He wanted to work hard and he wanted to win, but he liked his guys and he didn’t want the experience to be miserable. He was doing this because he wanted to, not because he had to. There were times when I swear Coy was doing this solely so he could have a group of guys he could make fun of around him at all times. Deep down, Coy’s a teddy bear and he’d do anything for his people. I know Coy wasn’t a very public person, so fans might not know him well. You probably know Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht better, and he’s a likeable guy. Know that he was Coy’s pick to run his team. Anyway, Coy’s one of my favorite people, and he would hate hearing me say that. He’d be happier if I called him and idiot so he could insult me right back. That’s the way he operates.

Even when Coy had to move over to the NASCAR side due to the unfortunate illness and passing of his brother, JD, he still kept the motocross team going, and he kept pressing hard, forging a new relationship with Suzuki, hiring more staff, and building a 250 team. Whatever Coy needed to do or spend, he did. He hired great people. They had great times.