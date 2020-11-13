We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Brent and Kris of MTB BOXX, a subscription box for the mountain bike enthusiast. With the subscription box craze right now, Luke talks to Kris and Brent about how they established themselves in a competitive market and got consumers' attention, as well as their plans for scaling the brand. All moto fans appreciate mountain biking as a sport, so turn up your headphones and enjoy today's episode.

