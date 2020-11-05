The team wanted you to be more aggressive and more decisive over the course of the last two seasons. Do you feel you achieved that?

It was something I wanted as much as they did. They were pushing me to do the best that I could and sometimes I just lacked that intensity at the beginning of the races. But, you know, I’m not travelling around the world, training hard and making sacrifices to come to races and not give 100 percent. It wasn’t the fact that I was reluctant to push at the beginning, I just had something holding me back and I think it was connected with not being free to really express myself in my riding. I never had pressure from the team because they knew I was doing the very-best that I could regardless of the result. They understood that and I think it’s a big thing, a big show of support that a rider can have; for me especially. I believe it was the pressure I was putting on myself that was holding me back and not allowing me to be relaxed and being able to ride like I can. Sometimes I’d go training and ride a lot, lot quicker than I would in the race. So, it was about unlocking those few pieces and now I feel I am having a lot of fun out there.

You worked intensely with Jacky Vimond prior to 2020 and evolved rapidly. Did you miss some of that input and collaboration this year?

Jacky helped me massively to go from 15th in the world in 2017 to fourth in 2018. I spent and enjoyed every single day with him, whether that was just an hour training in the morning or being at the track all day and then going to the gym in the evening. Still now we have a great relationship even if we are not working together. I went cycling with him the day before the race. We have a good friendship and I respect everything he did for me in the first year with Kemea. I don’t necessarily miss him at the races because I know if I was struggling then I could pick up the phone or stop by his camper and he’d offer his help. He knows me very well after working two years full-time together. I learned so much, and I knew from him what I needed to work on for this season. Maybe, sometimes, to step away is a good thing, otherwise you just end up doing everything someone says and you are not thinking so much for yourself and analyzing what you are doing and whether it is correct for you. This year I was by myself so when I was training I was really thinking and planning what I needed to do, rather than being told. There was a lot of realization, and I was able to work out a lot myself based on what Jacky taught me and it paid-off.