Tim Gajser re-polished his MXGP crown in Italy on Wednesday to become Honda’s first consecutive title winner in the premier class since Fred Bolley in 1999-2000. The 24-year-old Slovenian prospered across seventeen rounds split by the five-month COVID-19 lockdown, and a rush of 15 rounds run at six circuits from August in a slew of consecutive dates and one-week triple headers.

As rivals like Jeffrey Herlings and Glenn Coldenhoff succumbed to injury, Gajser still had to deal with the threat of Tony Cairoli pursuing a record-equaling tenth championship and vibrant racers like Jeremy Seewer, Romain Febvre and the outgoing class of Clement Desalle and Gautier Paulin. Gajser also had to watch the pace of rookie teammate Mitch Evans at stages of 2020; a first for #243 who has largely spearheaded HRC’s effort in MXGP since 2016 and that first emphatic campaign.

Gajser won the series at round 17 of 18, in a season that features seven different GP winners and 10 different riders taking a moto checkered flag. One round remains, but TIGA243 has the title already. Adam Wheeler caught up with him after the event, in which Gajser also scored the overall win.

Racer X: The Pietramurata Grand Prix was like a summary of the season: a damaged clutch in one moto, then the Van Horebeek-leg-in-your-wheel incident in moto two. But still you could get the results to finish the job.

Tim Gajser: It was a tough season and a weird one. I mean, it’s never easy to win but that break we had from March to August pushed a challenging year of racing on us…but I’m super-happy. When we came back to racing I was struggling. I made so many mistakes in Latvia. I had two zeroes that week and some issues with the bike but I started to find my rhythm again and found some confidence. I told myself that I could do it. My starts also came together. I think the second half of the season allowed me to enjoy myself more and that’s when the results came.