The off-season signings have been dropping like crazy and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, Steve Matthes will welcome in Vurb Moto’s Wes Williams to talk about these and more. Stoked to have Dub-Dub in-studio all show to get his thoughts on the Red Bull Moto Spy videos, the reincarnation of Vurb Moto, and more.

Justin Barcia is moving from Yamaha to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team for 2021 and we’re stoked to have him on tonight to talk about that move from blue to red, thoughts on the bike initially, his 2021 thoughts, and more.

The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team has announced their roster for 2021 and we’ll have team manager Tony Alessi on to tell us what went into those decisions, what he’s looking forward to working with Shane McElrath and Benny Bloss, and more.

Former factory rider now the owner of GPF Riding Facility down there in Georgia, Josh Woods will call in to update us on what he’s been up to, what’s going on at GPF, and more.

The Dubya USA World Vet Championships are this weekend at Glen Helen and we’ll have Dubya USA’s John Anderson on to talk about the race, how it’s going on in this COVID-19 era, what’s new at Dubya USA, and more.

