An Open Letter From Justin Barcia

Below is an open letter we received this afternoon from Justin Barcia.

Hey everyone, I’m sure many of you have heard by now about the exciting news, I will be joining the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas team for the 2021 & 2022 seasons. A lot went on to make this deal happen and I am grateful and privileged to be part of the team.

I would also like to take a moment to thank my previous team for all their effort and support as I gave blood, sweat & tears to help develop that bike. Monster Energy, Alpinestars, Arai and Scott, you guys were more than sponsors, you are family. I will always look back at our years together as not just some of the best years of my career, but some of the best years of my life. When we see each other at the races we won’t just wave at each other, but will be giving hugs to each other (should Social Distancing guidelines allow) because that is what family does. Again, my most sincere thank you to these amazing people.

To my new team and sponsors, let me say this…I will be working tirelessly to allow for us to achieve nothing but success. In a blink of an eye I am now considered a veteran in this sport, but with all this excitement, this switch has made me feel like a rookie all over again. I intend to use my experience and this excitement in the off-season to be dialed for the start of the 2021 season.

To my personal team, I cannot express how grateful I am for you all. My wife Amber who is there for me everyday whether they are good days or bad. You are there to keep me grounded and to lift me up when needed, thank you for all you do and for just being you. I am happy to have you by my side during this journey, but also to be doing Life with you as well…I Love You so much. My parents Don & Lorraine, who have always supported me and help out so much with behind the scenes details, I cannot say thank you enough! Dr. Steve Navarro who has been there since race #1, thanks for always getting my back. And last, but not least my amazing fans who have been behind me through all the years. When I am in “race mode”, I am not always the best with giving high fives and all that, but when I see a fan wearing a #51 jersey, shirt or hat or they are hollering and cheering me on, it lights that fire inside of me making me go out and push to give you all a show and for that I am grateful.

Thank you all for reading. I will try and keep you updated as this next chapter begins, but the 2021 season will be here before we know it so I’ll be working almost every day to be ready. I look forward to seeing you all soon,

JB51