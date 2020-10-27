Backed by a dream year with both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region Championship and the Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion, Dylan Ferrandis heads head-long into the 450 class running downhill, with pure momentum. This will generate hype and an impatience to see the Frenchman, 26, join the front of the 450 pack and make the racing even deeper, closer and more exciting than it already is.

Well, we need to temper those expectations. An exciting rookie watch is nearly an annual occurrence in this sport, but rookie is more than just a term denoting first-year 450 racers. It’s practically a road map to predict where the season will go, and it rarely goes well in the first step.

Rookies often crash frequently in their debut 450 seasons. We know this. We try to keep the hype alive by believing certain rookies possess experience that can fast-track the process to the front. Even those seasons become difficult. Just last year Adam Cianciarulo was garnering extra hype as a potential 450SX title contender because all of the ups and downs he faced through his 250 career gave him a character beyond the typical young star. This is probably true. Plus, AC entered the class with big ‘mo on his side, winning the Monster Energy Cup, and coming thisclose to a dream race-winning debut at Anaheim 1. Plus, in the FWIW category (for what it’s worth), Adam is a tall guy. Maybe the 250 was holding him back and would go to a higher level on the big bike?