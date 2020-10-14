Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #48: MX Tire's Jeff Cernic

October 14, 2020 8:00am | by:
We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Jeff Cernic joins Luke Nesler to talk about his latest project, MXTire.com, and to walk down memory lane as they discuss Travis Pastrana, Cernic's Suzuki, PA MX, and more.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below. 

