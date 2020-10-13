Monster Energy Kawasaki teammates Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo discuss the MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National, the final Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round of 2020. Tomac talks about the differences between his championship years and this season, Cianciarulo discusses his rookie campaign, and what about team tactics? Enjoy this Monday night press conference hosted by MX Sports Pro Racing's Brandon Short and featuring questions from the motocross media including Racer X's Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer.

