MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Fox Raceway

October 12, 2020 9:15am
JT and Weege join me to review what happened at the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, from the two title winners to the two race winners, the GEICO situation, some 2021 SX ideas, and more.

Listen to the Fox Raceway National review file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

