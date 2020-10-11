Race winner Jett Lawrence (GEICO Honda), second place Jeremy Martin (GEICO Honda) and champion Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) joined the media after the MX vs. ATV Fox Raceway National in Pala, California.

Hosted by Brandon Short of MX Sports Pro Racing.

