Round seven of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship went off this weekend at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida. With the first truly hot race of the season, we fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to hear his thoughts on the tricky conditions that Florida provides.

When you get to Florida, people think "sand." But explain the different types of dirt there, from the sugar sand to the black sand to the orange clay...and what each is like to ride.

Florida indeed has many different types of dirt. Sand is overwhelmingly the most common soil found but there are areas rich in “veins” of clay. For motocross tracks, clay is often trucked in at a huge cost if there is not any on site. WW Ranch has employed this as well, adding clay to many jump faces in hopes of adding more consistency.

Riding sand is a learned skill. Allowing the front tire to float across loose soil can be unnerving for those that grew up on the more stable hard pack found around the country. To further the difficulty, WW Ranch has a hard base in some spots. That hard base can cause the rear tire to spin violently as sand riding is done at high RPM. Example: a rider hits a berm with hard throttle application, asking his motorcycle to pull him through the deep sand. On the exit of the corner, though, the sand shifts to a hard base without any real transition. As the RPM is still very high on exit, that lack of deep sand load immediately causes the tire to spin up very quickly. It’s a wild ride and can cause the rear of the motorcycle to act unpredictably. One way to offset that is to “short shift” on the exit of the corner, effectively reducing RPM as the tire reaches the harder base. That is not always a perfect plan, though. If the rider shifts too early, his forward drive will be swallowed up by the deep sand. With the improvement of ECU traction control methods, this is becoming less and less necessary. It was a very important skill for two-stroke riding, but four-strokes have taken some of the relevancy away. Regardless, managing traction as soil changes is a key factor in lowering lap times.