Last weekend at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota, we saw the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship battles tighten in both the 250 and 450 classes. Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis retook the points lead in the 250 Class by a small margin and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne saw his 28-point lead to second place cut in half to 15 by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. However, today’s seventh round (of nine total in this shortened season) produced two winners that are trying to indicate exactly where they want the rest of the season to go.

Ferrandis proved last weekend that he is nowhere near done with letting Jeremy Martin claim the 250 Class title—and he showed that with a statement ride on J-Mart’s home track. Today, Ferrandis proved himself again with his second consecutive moto-sweeping day (his third 1-1 this season). He said after qualifying that the goal today was all about saving the body. In what would be the hottest day of the season in terms of temperature and weather, on a rough track, he knew how important it was to get two good motos in.

“It’s awesome but I know it’s going to be difficult, a really challenging day,” Ferrandis said on taking the top qualifying position.

When the points-paying motos came, the veteran executed exactly what he wanted and needed to do: get a start, get out front, get a gap and conserve energy. Starts have been a problem for Ferrandis, but he was with the lead group immediately on this day.

“I think getting a good start and be out front early was a key today,” Ferrandis said after taking the win in the first moto. “I wanted to take the lead, put a gap in and save my legs. …So stoked to get a good start, manage to get the win. It’s awesome.”

“Every race are important but it’s good to bounce back with two races in a row of double moto wins,” Ferrandis said on the podium after the second moto. “Today was a difficult day but I made a job. Really happy. My start was much better.”