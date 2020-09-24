With a little visual aid help from the FIM Motocross World Championship Wikipedia page, it becomes quite evident that KTM has ruled the MX2/125cc Word Championship with an iron throttle fist. Going back to 2008 when Tyla Rattray inherited the title from Yamaha’s Antonio Cairoli (yes, Toni won the small bore title on a Yamaha in ’07), KTM has lost hold of the FIM Motocross World Championship crown on only one occasion and that was in 2015 when Tim Gajser snatched it away with the help of his Honda.

But that was then and this is now, and with the 2020 MX2 Motocross World Championship now slowly winding down to its conclusion, the motocross community is looking to Jago Geerts and the Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha MX2 Team to see if the one-two punch can high-center the Orange Brigade. A winner of eight MX2 motos thus far this year, Geerts is 21 points adrift of Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle in what has come down to a two man fight for the MX2 World Title.

That fight will continue this forthcoming week when the globetrotting FIM Motocross World Championship puts stakes in the sandy ground of the Mantova circuit for the MXGP of Lombardia, the MXGP of Citta de Mantova and the MXGP of Europe. Hosted by the Moto Club Mantovano and the “Citta di Mantova” International Circuit in Mincio Natural Park, the triple-header Grand Prix will be a high stakes affair for both the orange and the blue. Interestingly, and adding to the drama, late last week, word came out of Belgium that Geerts had hit the sand at the Olmen circuit and had tweaked something is his left shoulder. With the MXGP of Lombardia only a few days out and wanting to know the latest, we rang up Geerts and started firing questions at him.

Racer X: Okay Jago, just how are you doing?

Jago Geerts: Yeah, hi Eric. I’m doing okay.

First and foremost, how’s your shoulder?

Yeah, it’s getting better and better every day. I’m going to physio a lot and it feels pretty good right now.