Joey Savatgy (JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki), Justin Cooper (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) and Jo Shimoda (GEICO Honda) discuss their season in a Monday night media session. All three riders are trying to work toward customary positions at the front. Savatgy is on the mend from a serious foot injury in the off-season while also adapting to a new bike, and Cooper is trying to find his old, consistent form. Shimoda knows the adjustment from amateur to pro is tough. They talk through the highs and lows here.

