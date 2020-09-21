For just the second time in the eight years that Alex and Jeremy Martin have both raced a pro national together on their home track in Millville, Minnesota, the brothers once again stood on the overall podium together. Though it wasn’t quite like the 2016 triumph for Jeremy and third place finish for Alex, their second and third overall scores, respectively, this year was still a welcomed homecoming to the facility in which their parents are the owners. After the dust settled and the champagne bottles were empty, the duo spoke to the media about their days at the races.

Racer X: Jeremy, you guys had a great battle going in that second moto. How do you feel overall about your day? I imagine it felt pretty good to know that you had the pace going into that second moto. Two rounds left. How do you feel heading into the final part of the season?

Jeremy Martin: It’s good, I guess. I rode like garbage in that first moto. I didn’t get a very good start. I made a couple quick little passes, but I was struggling, and I just basically got fifth. Then moto two kind of made a couple little changes to the shock to allow me to push a little bit harder and got a better start. I was dogging Dylan the whole time and trying to get him, but he’s fast. I just couldn't quite get up there and get close enough to try to make a move and got second overall on the day.

Alex, third overall on the day. Second overall podium of the season. I’m sure it felt good to do that in front of your home crowd here at Millville. I believe you’re just eight points out of third now in the championship. How was your day? Is getting that third place in the championship a goal that you have moving into the final two rounds?

Alex Martin: I felt pretty good. It was nice to qualify P1. I haven’t done that since 2016. So that was awesome to see that I still had the speed. Starts were okay today. I think I was top three or four both motos. That first moto I rode a little tight and I was basically between Jett Lawrence and my brother most of the moto, just a GEICO Honda sandwich. Was able to hold my brother off. He was all over me. It was kind of chaos. Not too pumped with how I rode. Second moto I actually got a better start. We switched tires actually for the second moto. The scoop, the paddle just wasn’t doing it for me that first moto. So, second moto the bike was handling a little bit better but straight up Dylan and my brother were on another level that moto. I tried to hang in with the pace they had there at the beginning, and it was tough. They ended up winning by 30 seconds or whatever. So, I kind of just did the best that I could and focused on myself. The track was pretty tricky. I kind of was searching for lines the whole moto. I started to figure it out probably way later than I should have but was able to go 4-4 for third overall. It’s always good to be on the podium, especially at the home race with everything going on.