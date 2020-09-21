Explain the challenge of having to ride a national track with a flat front tire and is it a safety hazard?

This plan is not advisable! Imagine your front end being completely unpredictable, washing out when pressured, trying to roll off the rim, and causing you to swerve when it is wallowing on the side of a rut. For Zach Osborne, this had to be full mental meltdown. He had way too much time left in the moto to feel comfortable limping to the finish, and changing a front wheel is a time-consuming process if he chose to pull into the pits. There was no real solution and every scenario seemed like a lost cause. Fortunately, he was able to stay upright and salvage a few points. My biggest fear was a big crash due to the tire coming off the rim or simply losing traction.

Riders spoke about the track not being ripped deep again, which is somewhat of a theme this year. Do you like this type of track prep and how much does it affect bike setup?

I think it’s better, yes. It’s really just a by-product of cooler temperatures, in my opinion. With a hotter day, track crews are forced to overwater the track and then rip it deep to allow the moisture to penetrate the dirt. With a cooler day, the track is more manageable. The track can be more easily kept in a very narrow zone of traction perfection. The hot summer sun usually makes this impossible and the track varies from muddy to dusty all within a short timeframe.

As far as bike setup, it shouldn’t be too much of a change. Riders may be able to go a little softer on their settings, but it would only be a clicker change, not some major internal adjustment. Zach Osborne, for example, hasn’t really changed his bike at all from the 2019 outdoor season. Once he found his range of what worked, he is simply making the most of what he’s comfortable with.