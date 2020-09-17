Extras

The 2021 CRF450R’s ergonomics feel as good if not better than last year as the flatter seat profile puts you on top of the bike more, rather than in it, like the 2020. The Honda’s one exhaust note is now much quieter and pleasant to the ears when Barcia’ing your way around the track. The brakes on the Honda are the best in the Japanese category as well as the new hydraulic clutch. The new Honda Nissin hydraulic system has a longer/more linear engagement than the Kawasaki and will not fade under heavy abuse. The new clutch feel, as well as durability alone, is worth a lot to me. I couldn’t stand the slipping that I would get with the 2020, but the 2021 has more positivity to the rear wheel with no dragging.

So, what do I really think?

With the Honda weighing in at 244 pounds full of fuel, it feels like it’s almost as light as a KTM 450 SX-F in areas of the track. The connective feel I get from the rear wheel (once past that dirty feeling down low) allows me to roll the throttle on harder and be more aggressive, which I couldn’t do last year. The 2020 CRF450R gave me glimpses of hope and fun around the track, with disappointment mixed in. The 2021 Honda CRF450R gives me more fun around the track without as much disappointment. Yes, in my opinion it’s a better Honda CRF450R in almost every way! If you’re a current Honda owner and are looking for an easier CRF450R to ride, this could be your year! If you’re not a Honda owner, but might be looking for a 450 that corners great, feels lightweight, and has an engine that pulls each gear extremely far this red bike could be your new favorite color. If you want to see more of the 2021 Honda CRF450R in action you can check out the first impression video Simon Cudby shot at the event introduction right here on racerxonline.com.