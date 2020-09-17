Racer X Films: 2021 Honda CRF450R Intro
Kris Keefer spent the day out at Glen Helen Raceway for the launch of the all-new 2021 Honda CRF450R. Hear from Kris about his impressions on the bike and an in-depth overview of what's changed, it's a lot!
A few key takeaways include better cornering and straight-line stability, more connectivity from the throttle to the rear wheel, smoother engine characteristics, and a hydraulic clutch.
2021 Honda CRF450R
