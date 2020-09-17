After a long summer break, the GNCC series returned to action with the second annual Mountaineer GNCC. Held at the Boy Scouts of America’s Summit Bechtel Reserve, home to the National Scout Jamboree, the facility features a tough and rugged course, which helped produce one of the most exciting events of the 2020 season. Here’s what we learned.

Baylor Is Back!

The saga of Steward Baylor has long been one of the most interesting stories in off-road racing, and that tale only got more diverse in 2020. After claiming the GNCC XC2 championship in 2011 and an AMA National Enduro the next season, Baylor seemed to be the next big thing in off-road racing. Unfortunately a string of injuries would hinder Baylor from producing top results for several seasons.

Shuffling off, on and back off the Factory KTM team, then onto several KTM support rides would add to the struggles. But then, Baylor started winning again. National Enduro titles, a few GNCC overall wins and a lot of GNCC podiums helped reestablish Baylor as one of the top off-road riders in the U.S. The beginning of the 2020 season would see Baylor on a brand other than KTM for the first time in his entire racing career.

Stu kicked off the year riding with the FactoryONE Sherco team and nearly won round three of the GNCC series in Georgia. After the Georgia event, the series was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then Baylor and Sherco mysteriously parted ways. There has still yet to be an official story from either party as to why the two separated, but when the GNCC series returned some eight weeks later in May, Baylor was on the sidelines with no ride.

Baylor got back on two-wheels to contest several rounds of the AMA National Enduro Series. First on a Husqvarna, then on a Kawasaki that he bought the day before a race! After riding the Kawasaki for a good portion of the summer, just days before the GNCC series returned from summer break it was announced that Baylor would return to GNCC competition aboard a Yamaha.

Due to some conflicting sponsors, Stu’s Yamaha ride wasn’t fully part of the AmPro Yamaha team effort, but they pitched in big time loaning Stu one of their practice bikes to race, and prepping it. Baylor told us afterwards this wasn’t a test for a spot on the team but rather a one-time opportunity to race a fully-prepped AmPro Yamaha practice bike. What happened next was like something straight out of a movie as Baylor would find his way into the lead on lap two, then go on to win the whole darn thing! There’s still no guarantee that he’ll be on the blue machine at the next round, but surely grabbing a win his first time on the bike means good things are coming for Baylor.