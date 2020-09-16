Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Yoshimura Introduces All-New 2021 Honda CRF450 Yoshimura Exhaust Systems

September 16, 2020 6:00pm | by:
Yoshimura Introduces All-New 2021 Honda CRF450 Yoshimura Exhaust Systems

The most anticipated 450cc motocross bike for 2021 is here! With an all-new designed chassis and engine, the new Honda CRF450 is sure to set new records.

Our new RS-12 system for the new Honda CRF450R/RX has been in development for over a year, and no stone has been left unturned in our efforts to innovate and create the best exhaust system available. In collaboration with Honda Japan, HRC Honda and MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, we were able to deliver!

Available in a durable stainless version or in ultra-light titanium system, the new RS-12 system is the best most developed exhaust system for the new CRF450 hands down.

The Yoshimura RS-12 and the 2021 Honda CRF450—made with one goal to provide the most precision tuned machine in motocross competition.

All-New 2021 Honda CRF450R/RX RS-12 Features and benefits:

  • Developed and tested in collaboration with HRC Honda Racing, World Champion Tim Gajser and engineers the new RS-12 is ready for the race track and trails.
  • Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.
  • Tapered muffler body inlet design of RS-12 enables the system to be pushed forward in the new Honda chassis thus helping with weight centralization without sacrificing performance.
  • Unique oval manifold design was created using FEA process (Finite Element Analysis) and produced using state-of-the-art hydroforming process
  • Improved performance gains with refined power delivery
  • Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize a precision machined joint. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360 degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.
  • New patent pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arrestors.
  • Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap with industry leading design, innovation and detailing as expected from Yoshimura.
  • Carbon end cap covers the RS-12 inner cap, improving looks, while providing easier service as compared to other sandwich mounting designs most commonly found in the industry.
  • Proudly designed, developed and made in the USA!

For more information, visit www.yoshimura-rd.com.

