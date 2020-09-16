Yoshimura Introduces All-New 2021 Honda CRF450 Yoshimura Exhaust Systems

The most anticipated 450cc motocross bike for 2021 is here! With an all-new designed chassis and engine, the new Honda CRF450 is sure to set new records.

Our new RS-12 system for the new Honda CRF450R/RX has been in development for over a year, and no stone has been left unturned in our efforts to innovate and create the best exhaust system available. In collaboration with Honda Japan, HRC Honda and MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser, we were able to deliver!

Available in a durable stainless version or in ultra-light titanium system, the new RS-12 system is the best most developed exhaust system for the new CRF450 hands down.