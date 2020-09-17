That seems like a really good mindset. I never raced pro so I have no clue, but from the outside looking in it seems like a cruel trick. You spend so much time hustling and hustling to achieve and achieve, then you blink your eyes and it’s all over before you had time to actually enjoy it. It’s gone.

For sure. Growing up as an amateur, my dad was really hard on me. I was always the first one at the track and the last one to leave. It was always cutthroat. And there were some guys whose parents took the other route. I know a lot of top guys whose parents had them put in the work, but they didn’t go overboard. It wasn’t cutthroat, they didn’t have to do X, Y, and Z every day. I think that approach, for longevity as a pro, is better. Riding your dirt bike for fun every time you get on it, rather than it being a job, is better. I know a lot of top guys I raced against growing up who are no longer racing because they got burnt out and they were tired of the work. I think it’s really important to enjoy it as a sport and not as a job. It can be over before you know it. You can get injured too, you never know. You have to enjoy it every time you get on the track.

If you could go back to 2008 and tell your rookie-self one thing, what would it be?

I’d definitely tell myself to not be so nice. I was too nice to the guys around me. If I could start over again I’d definitely give the middle finger to my competitors more than I did. I think that was one thing I didn’t take advantage of, being more of an asshole on the track. I think that hurt me a lot. Growing up I was just too nice, plain and simple.

Yeah but your nickname is the Alaskan Assassin!

Yeah and I try be that now! I’m kind of at the end of my career I’d say and I’m not going to be able to keep racing for a lot longer. I want to, but it’s just the way life goes. I don’t want to just let people go around me as easily as maybe I did ten years ago.