Racer X Films: 2020 SLR Honda CRF450RX Race Bike
Kris Keefer tests a full race bike setup for the SLR Honda race team who competes in WORCS, AMA Big 6, and SCORE International races. The bike is a 2020 Honda CRF450RX that is designed and tuned for lengthy off-road racing in fast conditions.
SLR Honda was started in 2018 by former Ox Motorsports owner and rider Mark Samuels.
SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby
