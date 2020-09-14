Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2020 SLR Honda CRF450RX Race Bike

September 14, 2020 10:45am | by: &

Kris Keefer tests a full race bike setup for the SLR Honda race team who competes in WORCS, AMA Big 6, and SCORE International races. The bike is a 2020 Honda CRF450RX that is designed and tuned for lengthy off-road racing in fast conditions.

SLR Honda was started in 2018 by former Ox Motorsports owner and rider Mark Samuels. 

2020 Honda CRF450RX SLR Honda Race Bike

  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby
  • SLR_Honda_450RX-_Aug2020-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby

About Arma

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career Supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now