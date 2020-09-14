MXGP has eaten roost and more than its fair share of pizza after a week of hot, sunny, and intense action around the tough hillside of Monte Coralli and it was Tony Cairoli (who else? And watched by a fortunate group of 1,000 Italian fans whom were allowed access to the site) that signed-off this final episode of seven days in Faenza in bright form. Another week with triple schedule of Italian races remain on the schedule this month, but the sandy Mantova circuit that is upcoming promises a very different test. Here’s what we saw from the eighth Grand Prix of 2020.

1. 91 not out

Tony Cairoli became the second rider to go 2-2 at Faenza and celebrate overall victory: demonstrating the essential characteristics of a) good starts (the nine-time world champion had qualified down in 18th and b) fault-free riding for the tricky hard-pack that was deeper, rougher and ruttier for the third instalment of MXGP. He completed the set for Red Bull KTM after the injured Jeffrey Herlings won the first Italian outing and Jorge Prado claimed the intermediate race. The powerful orange team—15 world championships between the trio—now have won seven of the eight rounds so far in 2020.

Cairoli reached 91 career wins and inches closer to Stefan Everts’ record 101 with at least a year and a half left with KTM. Now on 169 podium finishes from 251 Grands Prix, the Sicilian has already scored three more than the legendary Belgian. Cairoli achieved his 2-2 in spite of a troublesome right knee that continues to force him to err on the side of caution, hence the lowly qualification “fast” lap where he was almost four seconds away from Arminas Jasikonis’ pole pace. When you can harness the strength of the 450 SX-F and make top three starts then even a poor gate pick is no major disadvantage.

He will turn 35 years old next week. Cairoli might lack some of the snap and intensity of riders almost half his age, but he can still throw his race bike around with verve. His move around the outside of turn two and into the following jump to pass impressive HRC rider Mitch Evans (sixth overall) for third in the second moto was a vintage display of experience and class: the Australian could only admire the maneuver.