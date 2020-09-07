Race Day Feed: RedBud 2

Welcome to the Race Day Feed from Round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, coming to you from the RedBud. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We have perfect weather this morning at RedBud, not quite fall-season crisp but not nearly as hot and humid as the normal July 4th weekend event. There were fears of rain overnight, so the track was sealed in, but the rain didn’t come. It will be up to the early practice sessions and some hard work with the track equipment to get this track into its normal deep, watered, state, as the Friday track prep left the track a little harder and faster than usual.
Because it wasn’t so hot on Friday, most riders seem okay with the recovery, we spotted Eli Tomac playing basketball (!) yesterday on the small court inside the pits, and Zach Osborne told us in our First Look pre race show that he felt fine. Avoiding the dehydration that comes with a hot race is key—and it wasn’t hot on Friday.
Dylan Ferrandis told us yesterday that his shoulder was pretty dinged up from his Friday crash. He got a shot from the Alpinestars Medic Crew and that helped him get through the second moto. He said he will likely get the shot again for today’s racing, and then he will have to get the shoulder checked out further once he goes home. However, he’s not making excuses, he says once he had the shot to numb the pain in moto two, he could ride normally and the shoulder wasn’t a problem.
Tires are a big topic here. The sandy-terrain “scoop” tires work better for the start, but RedBud’s mix of some sand by a harder base and some clay means the regular knobby tire could be better out on the track. We hear Monster Energy Kawasaki will run the scoop in practice to test the starts for Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo. We’ll see if they stick with it into the motos.
Chase Sexton scored his first 450 overall podium on Friday. This is his home track, so much so that he went back to his native Illinois to hang out on the Saturday off-day (he hails from a little over two hours from the track). Sexton is back with some wind in his sails, and also some extra help in his corner, as none other than James Stewart is here today to lend Sexton some coaching and assistance.
Qualifying is set to begin shortly, so be sure to check back soon for a report on who's fast early here at RedBud.
Qualifying - Session One
In 450 action Joey Savatgy, who’s had a rough start to the season, got things going the right way by laying down the fastest lap in the session, a 2:04.166, with Marvin Musquin just under two tenths of a second behind. Everyone else? Well, they couldn’t quite match the pace, with third-fastest qualifier Justin Barcia over two seconds slower than Savatgy. Blake Baggett was fourth fastest, while Eli Tomac rounded out the top five with a 2:06.532.
In the 250 ranks it was Ty Masterpool setting the tone, and the pace, with a fast lap of 2:06.510. His teammate, Justin Cooper, was second-fastest with a 2:07.443. Dylan Ferrandis (2:07.837), Mitchell Harrison (2:07.846), and Brandon Hartranft (2:08.008) rounded out the top five. Series leader Jeremy Martin was back in eighth place with a fastest time of 2:08.572.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|2:04.166
|Thomasville, GA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|2:04.300
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|2:06.225
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Blake Baggett
|2:06.296
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|2:06.532
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tristan Lewis
|2:13.654
|Locust Grove, GA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Bryce Hansen
|2:13.856
|Kaukauna, WI
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Jorge Rubalcava
|2:15.501
|El Paso, TX
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Tj Albright
|2:15.646
|Mt Marion, NY
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Carter Stephenson
|2:16.218
|Rolla, MO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ty Masterpool
|2:06.510
|Paradise, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|2:07.443
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:07.837
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Mitchell Harrison
|2:07.846
|Lansing, MI
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|2:08.008
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tre Fierro
|2:10.602
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Marcus Phelps
|2:11.641
|Cairo, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Brock Papi
|2:11.644
|Venetia, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Brett Greenley
|2:12.228
|New Memphis, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Maxwell Sanford
|2:12.389
|Pasadena, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F