Race Day Feed: RedBud 2

Welcome to the Race Day Feed from Round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, coming to you from the RedBud.

Morning Report

We have perfect weather this morning at RedBud, not quite fall-season crisp but not nearly as hot and humid as the normal July 4th weekend event. There were fears of rain overnight, so the track was sealed in, but the rain didn’t come. It will be up to the early practice sessions and some hard work with the track equipment to get this track into its normal deep, watered, state, as the Friday track prep left the track a little harder and faster than usual.

Because it wasn’t so hot on Friday, most riders seem okay with the recovery, we spotted Eli Tomac playing basketball (!) yesterday on the small court inside the pits, and Zach Osborne told us in our First Look pre race show that he felt fine. Avoiding the dehydration that comes with a hot race is key—and it wasn’t hot on Friday.

Dylan Ferrandis told us yesterday that his shoulder was pretty dinged up from his Friday crash. He got a shot from the Alpinestars Medic Crew and that helped him get through the second moto. He said he will likely get the shot again for today’s racing, and then he will have to get the shoulder checked out further once he goes home. However, he’s not making excuses, he says once he had the shot to numb the pain in moto two, he could ride normally and the shoulder wasn’t a problem.