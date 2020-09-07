Vialle tossed away the lead with a front-end slide in the first moto and Geerts gladly accepted the 25 points ahead of Renaux. Geerts will be looking for maximum haul on the Italian hard-pack that remains on the ‘20 calendar (Arco di Trento in November will be slick and stony) while knowing his sand acumen for the ‘triples’ in Mantova and Lommel will carry an advantage. Vialle responded to his mistake by hounding Renaux all the way to the flag in the second moto with just 0.3 of a second the difference.

Vialle and Geerts are split by 3 points in the title chase and have been greedy with 11 moto wins between them until Renaux was the first to crash the party. Already appearing on the MX2 podium twice until now, the Faenza result could see the full flowering of the Frenchman as a GP force. He’ll join Vialle and Mathys Boisrame as the next Tricolore teen to make his presence felt on the results sheets.

4. COVID confusion

MXGP maintained their tight protocol for access to the Grand Prix with the safety and social distancing guidelines once again in the paddock. Monte Coralli featured EMX125 and EMX2T competitors so there was already a bigger attendance compared to Latvia in August when the FIM World Championship awoke under the cloak of COVID-19.

The necessity for testing 72 hours before the Grand Prix and then 24 hours within arrival in Italy or at the circuit was the same as for Kegums, but the process with the independent clinic on-site enlisted for the purpose was haphazard. Results were turned around far slower than those provided by stations in Latvia, and the case of Marchetti Racing Team KTM’s Brian Bogers illustrated the knock-on effect of an errant PCR testing. According to the team, the former Motocross of Nations podiumee and HRC rider was informed that his Coronavirus test had turned up positive on the morning of race day. According to their protocol Infront Motor Racing had to issue a statement saying the Dutchman was unfit to race. The team – with no other confirmed cases in their roster and with Bogers’ partner and family all classifying negative – wanted a second test and the initial sample re-examined. Bogers was forced to sit out the first MXGP moto, erroneously it turns out, as he was finally allowed to the line in last position for the second race when his initial test was found to be incorrectly verified.

Marchetti were justifiably frustrated. The affair highlighted the folly of the system without a more efficient turnaround period. 12-24 hours is simply too long for a one-day race event (even if Marchetti were at least able to save half of the Grand Prix). No disrespect to Bogers but if a similar incident occurs with a championship contender then MXGP will face a more difficult situation. As with many elements of daily life in the shadow of the pandemic the ‘Plan B’ is not always so clear or so easy.

5. Reaching the bigger platform

Thomas Covington’s starts were x-rated in Italy. The #64 was among the last bikes around the opening turns in both motos and the handicap meant the Yamaha man and MXGP rookie was again frustrated in his search for points. “I’m usually a good starter but we struggled today. We are trying some different things with the clutch and trying to get comfortable coming out of the gate with all the power I’ve got, so we’ll change a few things for the next round,” the 24-year old said.

“The difference of where I am [running] and the top fifteen is not that big,” he added. “If I can start better then I can run that pace. Starting from last is so much harder to catch back up. I’m making progress…but slowly!”

Covington and Gebben Yamaha teammate Calvin Vlaanderen are rookies in the premier class for 2020. Vlaanderen, the Dutchman/South African, has fought his way into the top twenty but Covington has had to learn and recover from his illness at the same time. “It has been tougher than I expected,” he admitted to life in MXGP. “There have been a lot of new things: bike, team, 450. It has been a lot to take-on in a short amount of time but I just have to stay committed. I feel I am 100% healthy now and I’m training like I used to. I’m not lacking in that respect. It is now more about speed and getting comfortable. I have to focus on making progress.”