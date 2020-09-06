6D Helmets presents your preview for the second 2020 Circle K RedBud National, which takes place on Labor Day Monday. Jason Weigandt chats with Friday's 450MX winner Zach Osborne and Friday's 250 breakout star Ty Masterpool to learn more about recovery between the races, and what to expect at round five of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Film/Edit: Mason Rader