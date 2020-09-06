Guns Blazing

“I think it’s kind of going to be the tale of the tape for the rest of the season. I think there are going to be really pivotal rounds for me where I need to show up guns blazing and go out there and do the job.” Those were the words of Zach Osborne following Friday’s race at RedBud, and it described his flawless 1-1 performance perfectly. On a day where most of his competition struggled to find consistency, Osborne dropped the hammer, on the track and in the points, and now leads second-place Marvin Musquin by 26 points and defending champ Eli Tomac by 43 points. After RedBud 2 the season will be over half done, and if anyone wants to prevent Osborne from running away with this thing, they’ll have to make up a lot of ground on Monday. –Aaron Hansel

On Again Off Again

That’s the kind of relationship Tomac seems to be having with his incredible speed so far this season. And granted, a lot of riders would be thrilled with 4-5 moto scores (which somehow equated to sixth overall), but not the guy who’s won the last three 450 National Championships. Never mind the widening points gap to Osborne, Tomac still hasn’t even gone 1-1 this season, something that’s been commonplace in summers past. In fact, the champ has only won a single moto, something nobody would have predicted. Tomac will return to form at some point. Will it be the second round of RedBud? –Hansel

Exposed Mettle

After the season opener it sure seemed like Dylan Ferrandis was in a position to wrap up the 250 National Championship almost before it even started. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider was that good at round one! But apparently Jeremy Martin didn’t get the memo. The GEICO Honda rider has won the last three overalls in a row, has won the last three motos in a row, and his worst moto finish so far is third. You could make the argument that Ferrandis packs a bigger punch in the speed department, but there’s no question that right now Martin is winning the war with consistency. With Ferrandis coming into the second RedBud banged up, how will this dynamic play out on Monday? –Hansel