Dean Wilson | 8-8 for 8th overall in 450 Class

“The third lap of the first practice I had a big crash and went over the bars, so it was a little rough heading into the motos. You have your good days and your bad days, but we never gave up and kept pushing through it. I’m looking forward to just improving every weekend.”

Broc Tickle | 9-10- for 9th overall in 450 Class

“I’m not 100 percent happy with my results overall today but I felt like I rode my hardest. We made some changes throughout the day. In the second moto, I was able to push as hard as I could. I really made it tough on myself in both motos by starting way back, the first moto especially. The goal this week is to focus on getting some good starts at RedBud and throughout the rest of the season. I think I can put myself in a good position in dry conditions if I can do that. I’m a little bummed out because I left a lot on the table by being so far back in the first half of the race, but I’m stoked on my fitness and on the progress we’ve made with the team and the bike. I want to thank them and I also want to thank my sponsors and everybody who has been supporting me over the last three years. It’s awesome to come back and be competitive. It’s kind of a surreal feeling for me.”

Christian Craig | 11-12 for 10th overall in 450 Class

“I went into the motos really confident and ready to show what I had, but unfortunately I had a bad start again. Bad starts have kind of been my thing all season, so I need to turn that around. I was ninth until the second-to-last corner. I tipped over and ended up 11th, which wasn’t terrible, but not great. I got off to a better start in the second moto, but fell in the first turn and then tipped over again. I ended up being dead last coming around the first lap. I put my head down and charged as hard as I could after that and actually rode a lot better. I made my way up to 12th. I ended up with 11-12 results and 10th overall. It wasn’t a terrible day, but I know I belong in the top 10 consistently, so I look forward to RedBud.”

Fredrik Noren | 10-13 for 11th overall in 450 Class

"My speed was good this weekend and I’m excited to continue to work on that as we race on this summer. I had too many smaller mistakes that I need to clean up but my starts were good and the speed is there so we're looking forward to the next race at RedBud to improve."

Joey Savatgy | 40-9 14th overall in 450 Class

"It was a tough weekend for me. These first three rounds haven’t gone according to plan at all. On paper it doesn’t look like much but I am improving slowly. I just need to keep going in the right direction."