Zach, I think what we’ve seen the last two weeks is a grittiness. There’s adversity, but you dig deep. So talk about the day even though it wasn’t what you were looking for after the first two weeks.

Zach Osborne: Yeah. If you had told me before the season I was going to be 13 points in the lead third round I would have said sign me up. So it’s all about keeping it in perspective and just knowing that today just wasn’t my day. The first moto I really should have been third or at least fifth and ended up seventh with just some unfortunate mishaps. That’s how it goes. Then the second moto I was pretty comfortable there behind Adam, and then one tiny mistake cost me two positions and it just unfolded in two corners for me. So I’m going to keep pushing and keep the pressure on and keep trying to win some more races.

AC, I wanted to ask you a question. You had the fastest lap time around lap three. Can you walk us through what happened around lap 13? Looked like you started going about four seconds a lap slower. Was it arm pump? Were you just in your head going, I got five more minutes left? I got to put it together? What happened?

Cianciarulo: Hell of a question there. Like I mentioned in my first answer there, I am still kind of rounding into form, I guess you would say. Physically I’m probably not where I was at this time last year. Plus it’s just tough to go that fast. Those guys are really good. I always pride myself in giving it my best. I think it would be easier for me to go out there, for example, today I was sitting behind Zach, and maybe I didn’t want to look like I was going to fade at the end of the moto, so maybe I just ride at 80-90 percent the whole time and look like an iron man. But I want to win races and I’m going to do everything I can to do that. So I kind of made that decision in my head. I’m going to try to get Zach and then try to do the best laps that I could. I did it for as long as I could and then about five minutes to go I dropped the anchor and that’s just the way it goes sometimes. I think for me, I can be technically better. I can be more efficient. I’ve been using a lot of energy at the beginning of the first moto, just kind of being excited. So that’s just stuff I can work out on my own, and also just as the season goes on I’ll continue to get stronger and build.

Marvin, congratulations on the first moto. You looked super fluid and everything was just going well for you. I know a year ago you got hurt in the second moto. Did that have anything to do with your mental game? Like, I just need to get through this race, because this race kind of ruined the last year for me?

Musquin: No. Definitely I thought about it for sure, but then I went out there the second moto and gave my best and tried to get the holeshot. I was right there in third. But you learn from your mistakes. I was trying to be obviously maybe a little smarter and maybe more patient and just go through the first couple turns not like last year, obviously. That second moto obviously I wanted to be out there and battle for podium positions, but I didn’t. The first moto was great, but all of a sudden in one of the ruts I caught my foot and it bent my knee more than what I’m capable of. That was a little painful. Going into that second moto I was just a little bit off on reactions with my leg. I don’t want to use that as an excuse. I gave my best and I pushed really hard, but it was not enough. I think my body and especially my knee needs to get used to it and go through those races. Loretta Lynn’s was a good racetrack, but it was definitely a lot slower than here in Ironman, especially last weekend in the mud. But now today it was definitely a very tough racetrack, really fast and rutted again. So it was very challenging for the body. I just need to get stronger and get used to it again, especially for my knee.