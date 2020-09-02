Well, we FINALLY got to see a real race this weekend in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. As in, it wasn’t just a rain-filled disaster. Loretta Lynn’s 1 survived the rain pretty well but the track was definitely impacted by the weather, and then Loretta Lynn’s 2 was a straight-up mudder. Ironman Raceway was pretty sloppy for the first practice, but man, by the time the motos started, the track was primo. Now that we didn’t have mud, we’re starting to see some stuff get figured out in the series.

Let’s get into the results, yeah?

250 Class Results

1st | 2-1 | #6 Jeremy Martin | Millville, MN | Honda CRF250R

J-Mart got beat down in moto one by Dylan Ferrandis but hey, in moto two it all came back around for him and he got his second straight overall win! If you’re a Jeremy supporter, it sucks that his main competitor for the title was on the ground in the first turn and he still only gained five points but hey, Jeremy did all he could do. In three years at GEICO Honda, Jer had only managed to win three nationals (obvi there was that injury which cost him all of ‘19) but he’s got two already in three rounds this year.

2nd | 1-3 | #14 Dylan Ferrandis | France | Yamaha YZ 250F

Dylan was amazing in the first moto, as he just took off from J-Mart and put on a clinic. Second moto, well we saw what happened there. To get all the way up to third was quite an amazing ride. But like last week, he wasn’t happy and seemed to be pointing fingers. This could just be a lost-in-translation thing for a guy who doesn’t have great grasp of English, or he could be actually pointing fingers. Last week he was mad at his team about a tire, this week he was mad at his teammate Shane McElrath for running into him into turn one. Look, when you start on the very inside gate you have a chance of it going real shitty. He should know that. If he’s mad at life because he’s been by far the fastest guy and just has one win in three races then he should just say that.