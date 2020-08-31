Dylan, obviously the first moto could not have gone better for you. You really just had a stellar moto there, won by over 20 seconds. Probably feeling great going into moto two. Things happen in racing, as we know. You and Shane came together. Dead last off the line. You put in a charge. I can’t think that can be understated enough, what you were able to do there. Get back on the podium, salvaged what could have been a disaster, and hold onto the points lead in doing so. Second overall. Talk about that second moto in particular and how you managed to come through and hold onto that points lead.

Dylan Ferrandis: Like you said, it was just a disaster start in moto two. I knew the championship was on the line and I just gave everything I had and tried to do my best. Passed as many guys as I can and do the best I can. I was feeling really great today physically, technically with my bike and everything. So, the moto one, I just showed what I can do on the bike and I just felt really great. This crash in moto two was a big disaster. But I came back and felt really good. Still keep the red plate and that’s what matters the most. We’ll see next weekend. Back to racing. It will be nice to stop doing some mistakes like this because last race for sure was in the mud conditions, but I could do a little better and maybe won the overall. Today same. I feel like the overall was really for me. This crash, I need to put myself out of the trouble.

Brandon, big day for you. First overall podium performance in pro moto. Right there all day, 3-4. Third in the first moto and then right there in the hunt for third really the whole second moto, even though you lost it right there at the end. You were right where you wanted to be. You were in podium contention. This has probably been building. I’m sure you were hoping for this when you joined this team initially even. Talk about your day and what it feels like to finally get on the box and be able to build from this moving forward.

Brandon Hartranft: Yeah, the day started off pretty good. I started I think fourth fastest. I knew I had the speed to stay with the guys. It was a matter of just doing it instead of just talking about it. I put a lot of hard work in during the week. I just wanted to show… I was kind of complaining to our team just how much effort I’ve been putting in and how good I’m riding during the week and it’s not showing on the weekends. Like last weekend I went DNF-DNF because of a bike problem. But it’s part of it. Just like what Jeremy was saying. We went out there and the first lap I’m like, man, it’s muddy. It just reminded me of Loretta’s. The track turned out really well. First moto, I didn’t have that good of a start. I just kind of rode the dozer marks and just passed everybody. I think I went to third place after the second lap and just tried to tag along with Jeremy. Obviously, he’s a veteran and he’s really good. So, it was good for me to just follow his lines. Then moto two, I knew I could have a good overall finish. It was just I had to get a good start. I about got the holeshot, but I checked up and held her tight and got into fourth and then passed straight into third and kind of just followed Justin and Jeremy. Dylan obviously put on a crazy charge from last, so props to him. The team is very happy. It was just a matter of time where I could show my true potential, and today was that day.

Brandon, you looked great today. You were riding really good. Weege called you Ivan Drago. I’ve heard you called The Heartthrob and Ivan Drago. Which do you prefer?

I like Ivan Drago just because the dude was pretty badass. I kind of look like him, so I’ll take that over Heartthrob. [Laughs]