Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Full Schedule

Tomac, Barcia, Cooper on Ironman

August 31, 2020 10:30pm

MX Sports Pro Racing held a Monday evening Zoom press conference after the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National, featuring 450 Class overall winner Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki), Justin Barcia (Monster Energy Yamaha, fourth overall in 450 Class after a big battle in moto 2 with Tomac), and Justin Cooper (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) who is on the rebound after starting the year injured.

