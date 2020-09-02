If the name Justin Rodbell is starting to sound familiar, it should. The privateer went 12-12 for tenth overall at Loretta Lynn’s 2, and we even interviewed him for Racer X Online last week. In that interview, we learned that Rodbell supports his fledgling racing career by working a tough HVAC [heating, ventilation, and air conditioning] job during the week.

Yeah so that was a good story. We then assigned our Aaron Hansel to track down a different privateer this week, and we mentioned that we had just interviewed Rodbell. But if you know Hansel well, you know the term #LifeofHansel, which always results in comedy. Hansel usually nails things 99 percent perfect, with one hilarious error mixed in. This morning, Aaron hit us up and said, “Good news bad news, I got privateer profile done but it’s with Rodbell because I forgot you had an interview with him last week.”

Yeah, that’s Life of Hansel. So much good with just one small messed up part.

So that means two weeks in a row where we talk to Justin Rodbell for privateer profile. Hey, the kid is riding well, so he deserves it!

Racer X: Justin, how are you and what are you up to?

Justin Rodbell: Not too bad, just on break eating some lunch. We’re about to head to another job, nothing too crazy going on today.

That’s right, you’ve got a real job. Well, before we get into that, just fill us in on your background a little. Where you’re from, when you turned pro, that kind of thing.

I’m from Prince Frederik, Maryland, and my first pro race was at Budds Creek in 2018 after Loretta’s. I don’t remember how I did there [Rodbell went 33-31 for 35th that day], but I ended up 13th overall the next week at Ironman in the 250 Class. After that the team I was on, Trader’s, merged with another team and that left me with no ride. I’d scored points so I couldn’t race as an amateur anymore, so it was time to turn pro or go race somewhere else. I ended up going to Australia to race for a year, and now I’m back here trying to make it all work.