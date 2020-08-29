Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Full Schedule

The Weege Show: Ironman Post-Race

August 29, 2020 9:30pm | by:

Jason Weigandt recaps the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and quotes someone named Meat Loaf (who apparently is an old singer, who knew?). Weigandt walks and talks through the pits as he explains how the racing on the track went today. He runs into Jeremy Albrecht to ask about Alex "Troll Train" Martin's day and how Joey Savatgy is feeling after a crash that took him out of the first 450 Class moto. With the first dry race of the championship, Weigandt provides key takeaways from Crawfordsville, Indiana. All brought to you by the good folks at Honda!

Honda Powersports presents the entirely-redesigned 2021 CRF 450R. Lighter, more powerful, and better handling than ever, you’ll put the competition on notice every time you line up at the gate. That’s how life is better on a Honda.

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now