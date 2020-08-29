Jason Weigandt recaps the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and quotes someone named Meat Loaf (who apparently is an old singer, who knew?). Weigandt walks and talks through the pits as he explains how the racing on the track went today. He runs into Jeremy Albrecht to ask about Alex "Troll Train" Martin's day and how Joey Savatgy is feeling after a crash that took him out of the first 450 Class moto. With the first dry race of the championship, Weigandt provides key takeaways from Crawfordsville, Indiana. All brought to you by the good folks at Honda!

