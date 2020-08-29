Watch the highlights from the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With the 2020 season now one third of the way complete, a lot of storylines are developing and the championship fights are setting up well heading into the middle of the season.

See how things shook out in both classes as we put Indiana in the rear view mirror and head to RedBud for the double-header next weekend.

*Highlights courtesy of NBC Sports.