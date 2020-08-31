Does Zach Osborne having an off weekend change the picture from a confidence perspective?

I think there was a different reaction between all of the riders. For Zach, his first moto was a tough pill to swallow. He had a run-in with another rider that cost him valuable points and arguably disrupted his moto enough to cause another mistake a few laps later. He didn’t go full meltdown but losing double digit points in one moto is a great way to turn a comfortable points lead into a very tense battle. His second moto was better but he still lost five points to the defending champ. I think his confidence level is still intact but he has to be kicking himself over that first moto.

For Musquin, it was a tale of two motos. That first one was outstanding and he had to be overjoyed at around 3:15 p.m. He would have believed he was “back” and fully recovered from a long knee rehabilitation. His second moto was not nearly as convincing, though. He didn’t look to have the same intensity and that could simply be a symptom of such a long layoff. That last 1 percent containing quick energy recovery and fitness resilience is the final component of overcoming an injury. I am sure he will take the positives from the day and realize that his body will respond quickly. His body was fit enough to deal with the quick turnaround for years, so he has the roadmap. Muscle memory will be his biggest friend moving forward. Look for him to get better in this regard, and quickly.

For Eli Tomac, I looked at this Ironman race as a huge sigh of relief. He is the three-time defending champion. Being 40 points down after two rounds was not in the playbook. He had not won a moto and really hadn’t flexed his best stuff just yet. More importantly, the mystique that is Eli Tomac was starting to be questioned, even if just a tiny bit. For riders, every time you are able to outduel your toughest rival (for everyone else on that gate, that is Tomac, by default), your confidence grows. Riders will subconsciously think, “Maybe he is human after all” and that can make it easier to stay calm when he’s stalking from behind. That sentiment can grow quickly if unchecked. Tomac really needed to come out and prove that there is a reason he rides with a #1 on his motorcycle. He did exactly that. Even if still down 27 points, he served notice to those with plans of dethroning the king.