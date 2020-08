A Long Time Coming

The last time Jeremy Martin won an overall was at Thunder Valley in June 2018. Since then, the gate has dropped on 23 nationals, but Martin missed nearly all of them with a bad back injury. It didn’t take long for Martin to find some familiar turf outdoors—the center of the podium. He’s six points back of series leader Dylan Ferrandis, and while Ferrandis is going fast, a strong, healthy Martin could set up a great championship fight between the two. If the two-time 250 Class Champion can get another win this weekend it’s definitely going to get some serious buzz going. –Hansel

An Even Longer Time Coming

As long as it’s been since Jeremy Martin won an overall, it’s been even longer since his older brother, Alex, has won a moto. Before Saturday, Alex hadn’t crossed the line in first since winning the first moto at Thunder Valley in 2017, and he hadn’t ever done it with his current team, JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki. In fact, nobody had won a 250 moto on a Suzuki since Ryan Dungey did it at Washougal way back in 2009! That all changed at round two, when Martin went 7-1 for third overall. Alex has been fast in all four motos this year, and says he’s much more comfortable in his second year on the RM-Z250. Will we see more yellow up front in the weeks to come? –Hansel

Mad Max

Speaking of yellow up front, how about Max Anstie? The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider put in a hell of a ride in the second 450 moto, leading 11 of 15 laps before eventually giving up spots to Zach Osborne and Marvin Musquin. Even so, it was a great performance from the Brit, especially considering he’s coming off a major Achilles injury. If he gets another good start at Ironman will he be able to hang on for a moto win? If so it’d be a huge step for both him, and his team. -Hansel