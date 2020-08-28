The Rebound

Eli Tomac is no stranger to adversity. In fact, it seems like most of his titles have come in the face of it, but he may be facing the biggest championship challenge of his career this season considering the way last Saturday played out for the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider. In both motos Tomac found himself unable to finish, thanks to mechanical failures, which relegated him to 9-24 scores and 16th overall. Now, with just two rounds in the books, and a truncated season to boot, Tomac finds himself in seventh place, 40 points back of points leader Osborne. There’s plenty of time to get back in it, but Tomac needs to start getting some wins. Of course, the three-time and defending 450 National Motocross Champion is very capable of doing that. Who is looking forward to some Tomac “Beast Mode” charges as he hunkers down and tries to make up points? –Hansel

Flawless

After missing the one and only A practice last week due to sudden bike problems, it seems weird to call Osborne’s season flawless, but in terms of overall wins, he’s exactly that. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider has been fantastic so far this season, and even when things haven’t gone his way he still managed to turn it into a win. The season is still very young, but so far things seem to be going Osborne’s way, not unlike in 2017 when he won the 250 Class title. Remember when his bike was smoking like a chimney at Spring Creek and he still ended up on the podium? –Hansel

Rookie Watch

Two 450 class noobs have already shown they can run the pace. Chase Sexton was hella good at the opener at Loretta’s, and the HRC Honda rider spent some more testing time in California to get even more comfortable for round two. The mud spoiled it, but expect more fireworks from the #23 this weekend. Adam Cianciarulo crashed out of Loretta Lynn’s 1 while leading moto two, and made consistency his goal for round two. Mission accomplished, as he went 3-5 for second overall. These guys have the speed, and should be in the leading mix this weekend. –Jason Weigandt