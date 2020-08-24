Alex, I’m sure it wasn’t funny for you, but on TV they had you throwing your arms up and you were saying something in that first moto to somebody over in the mechanics. Who were you talking to and what were you saying?

Alex Martin: I was looking directly at the MX Sports guy, Justin Starling’s dad or something, I was like, “Please, God, help me pick up my bike.” It was stuck in the mud and we were like 25 minutes into the moto. It’s stuck. There was no way. You could have given me an hour to get that bike out and I would have never done it. I needed help. I think I had got up to fifth before that last tip-over, and I was in like 30th at the beginning of the moto. So I was just like, please, help me. So it was just a lot of frustration and pleading, honestly. [Laughs]

Dylan, you’re one of the only riders that is plant-based. Do you think that improves your performance as far as your nutrition goes?

Ferrandis: Yeah. For sure I left Europe a little bit for the bad conditions that we have there sometimes, but was not the main reason. I expect to have less mud races in the U.S., but you never know. Regarding what I eat, yeah. I’m plant based. I feel great doing this. Mentally also I feel really great doing this. I don’t know if it’s helped me a lot or not, but I think it’s more the work that I put every week and during the winter. But I feel really great doing this. I think there is a lot of proof that doing that is great for the body. So not much to stay. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a nutritionist. So I can’t really much say about this, but that’s what I’m doing. I’m proud to do it. It works great.

Alex, just personally, do you think if you wouldn’t have gone down in that first moto, do you think you would have won the overall? It was only a three-point swing at the end of the day.

Alex Martin: Fourth in the first moto, would that have gotten me the overall with a 4-1?

Yeah, I think so.

Obviously, I was in fifth at the time. It’s hard to say. Should have, could have, would have. Ultimately I crashed three times and my bike was stuck in the mud and I needed help to get it going. But I do feel like if I hadn’t tipped over the first time, it could have potentially been a 1-1 day. Obviously the way the track was, that’s not our normal conditions. I guess I would take it. I think potentially I could have been in contention for the overall, but that’s on me. I messed up. At least I was able to come out with a moto win in the second moto.