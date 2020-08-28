Two down, seven to go. Racerhead is finally coming to you from someplace other than the media tent at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. After a month of Fridays down south, we are all done with LLMX for 2020—we hope. Now we’re on to Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. All of the social distancing, mandatory masks, closed paddock, temperature checks, and safety policies are in place, and Indiana is allowing up to 6,000 spectators for tomorrow’s race, though all fans are required to wear a face covering, as are everyone in the pits. It’s not ideal for anyone, but remember, this is 2020. Ironically, the Ironman is the one race since the Daytona SX that will happen on its original date: August 29. But instead of being the series finale of a 12-race series, it’s the third stop on an abbreviated nine-race tour. And the first race not to be held at Loretta Lynn’s.

I would like to begin by thanking everyone at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and Humphreys County in general for hosting both the 39th Annual AMA Amateur National and the first two Loretta Lynn’s Pro Motocross races, neither of which was planned before summer started (and the latter of which wasn’t planned at all). Also, thanks to the racers, the race teams and the industry for being okay with us even having pro races at what has long been an amateurs-only track. But these are very weird times for everyone, and Tennessee was in much better shape to host the riders and race teams than some other states that are not able to host big sporting events like these races this year. Sure, it rained cats and dogs last weekend, and it was a real mudder by the end, but again, two down, seven to go.

The first back-to-back doubleheader wasn’t without its share of drama. First, there was the situation with 450 points leader Zach Osborne’s bike not firing in time for him to ride in the A group. As you probably know by now, the fuel pump went out on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, and by the time the team figured it out, the A practice was over. With only one round of timed qualifying due to the weather conditions, Osborne—who was already seeded in the 40-man finale, as he is in the top ten in points—still needed to get at least one lap in on the clock. Because there was no second practice, nor an LCQ, it was decided that Osborne could go in the B group, where he logged a tenth-fastest lap and went to the gate tenth in the first moto—only to crash off the start. (There was some grumbling, but MX Sports and the AMA have allowed others who missed their chance to practice go into the other group, and we would have done it for #1 or #99 or #999.) Osborne, of course, ended up winning the day’s overall with 5-1 moto scores. He also earned the Ricky Carmichael Hard Charger Award for going from 31st on the first lap to 5th. Been a while since someone won the overall as well as the comeback award.