The third round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 29 at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday morning, with the second 250 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.
LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
IronmanSaturday, August 29
2020 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|88
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|69
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|59
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|58
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|51
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|90
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|84
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|71
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|70
|5
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|69
RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS
Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites
Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders
Episode 3: 250 Class
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Track Map
Animated Track map
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, August 29
7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle
8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.