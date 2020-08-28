Results Archive
How to Watch Ironman

August 28, 2020 10:45am

The third round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 29 at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday morning, with the second 250 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Ironman

     Saturday, August 29
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN US United States
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 29 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      August 29 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 29 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      August 29 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 29 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 29 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      August 30 - 1:00 AM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      August 30 - 2:00 AM
      nbc-sports
2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States88
2Marvin Musquin La Reole France69
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States59
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States58
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States51
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France90
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States84
3Alex Martin Millville, MN United States71
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States70
5Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States69
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

450 and 250 Class Entry Lists

Ironman Injury Report

2020 AMA National Numbers

Teams

General Info

Track Map

The Ironman National track map.
The Ironman National track map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track map

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Saturday, August 29

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed

8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.

