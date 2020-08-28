The third round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off this weekend on August 29 at the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcasted live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcasted live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Sunday morning, with the second 250 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule