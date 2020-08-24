Moto scores were all over the map at the Motosport.com Loretta Lynn’s National 2, and that let a variety of riders get some much-needed shine, albeit on a muddy day. Monster Energy Yamaha’s Broc Tickle took second in the first moto and fourth overall with 2-9 scores, and Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie went 15-3 for fifth overall, but led a ton of laps in moto two.

The Saturday evening post-race press conference should have featured second and third-place overall finishers Adam Cianciarulo (3-5) and Marvin Musquin (8-2), but they were on late-night flights home. Tickle and Anstie came into talk about their fourth and fifth place days. The presser was hosted by MX Sports Pro Racing’s Brandon Short.

Racer X: Max, congrats. You’re back in America. I’m sure this is the kind of thing you were hoping for in your return to come back here. Talk about that second moto. It was pretty impressive. You really made the most of that start. You withstood pressure from Marvin. Zach got by you, but you were in there the whole time and almost took a really big moto win there. Talk about coming back to America and what it feels like to almost get on the podium overall, but get your first podium on U.S. soil on a 450.

Max Anstie: Crazy. I had a lot of fun, honestly. I didn't know what to expect even coming into the first Loretta’s. It’s a new bike for me, a new team. I’m coming off on Achilles injury that I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel racing. You can do laps practicing, and I can do things controlled and precise and whatever, but also testing in California at Glen Helen or Pala, I came to this track and it’s completely different. Obviously, I’ve spent a lot of time racing on conditions like this in Europe, so I knew what I wanted to do but with the bike I’d never experienced it. So, I just wanted to make small steps from last week to this week. We went out in practice. It was muddy. I knew what I wanted to feel and I wasn’t feeling it, so we made a few changes. First moto I actually got out and I wasn’t too bad. Then I was in eighth or something and I ended up hitting Cianciarulo in the air and going down off the track. Then the bike was upside-down. I was like, oh, great. This is not going to be the best moto. But I ended up picking it up and I thought, I’m just going to keep plugging away. I was going relatively steady. As far as it goes, that first moto was really, really tough for my foot, where you’re just dragging your legs everywhere and you’re just trying to push your way through everything. That was something that I hadn’t done that I was quite nervous in that situation. Second moto, I took the holeshot. The bike worked, and [I tried] to settle in. I could get a relatively good flow. I kept my goggles clean. I kept the bike, tried to not make it too hot and all of that stuff. Everything was going well. I was quick in the sand. I felt fine in the sand. Then one of these lappers, he just went completely across the track and crashed right in front of me. I was coming at him and I just had to stop. I thought, I’m not going to try and go crazy and ride over him or go get all squirrelly and go right or left or whatever. It was a shame because I lost a few seconds then and Zach got by me. I was fast in the sand before the finish. I was like, that was my spot to set Zach up on the last lap because I was going to run out wide, and then slingshot in the turn. But Marv came out of nowhere and messed my plans up before the Ten Commandments! I didn’t even realize he was that close. He got me, and then I was like, it’s nice. I’ve led some laps for the team for my second race here. I just wanted to take third and get out of here. Anything can happen in these mud style races. So it would be nice to go to next week on hopefully a relatively dry condition and just see where I’m at, see where the bike is, see where we can improve and go from there.