Talk about the balance between "this team needs to give the rider a bike that's reliable in the mud" and "this rider needs to be gentler on his bike in the mud." This applies to like half of the field since so many bikes were blowing up.

This is always going to rely on both rider and team working together. Teams can de-tune the bike and help but if the rider revs the bike to 14,000 RPM for a majority of the moto, it’s still going to overheat and fail. The rider has to be conscious of the situation and ride a gear higher, work to carry momentum, and keep RPMs low. The tough part for the team is finding a setting that still gives enough power to be competitive but also minimizes chances of engine failure. Even tougher, the teams that might be down on horsepower and torque are going to be put under even more pressure. The fastest bikes can take less risk and still be competitive while those behind the proverbial eight ball will have to take more chances.

Get more in depth about laying off the clutch and not revving the bike in a muddy moto. When you get into a deep spot, or a turn with no momentum, or you're trying to make a pass (which could save your vision) how do you play it?

It has to be a calculated approach. There are times when pushing the engine, a bit makes sense (passing, the start, etc.). When in a drier area or down a straight away, though, allow the bike to catch a breather. Simply shifting up and lowering the RPM can do wonders. Also, riders can help by jumping and, believe it or not, casing a few doubles on purpose. That abrupt landing will remove loose mud, get more air flow into the radiators, and make the bike more agile due to less weight.

As for the clutch, this is one that many riders struggle with. So many riders are habitual clutch abusers. Muddy tracks and long ruts only exacerbate that clutch reliance. When the bike is under duress, engaging the clutch just adds to the problem. The RPM goes up and the heat of the engine along with it. Riding in the mud is more similar to riding on very slippery, hard-packed conditions than you might think. Small inputs on the throttle, brakes, and clutch are very important. The goal is to let the bike flow and go where it chooses without having to fight against its own momentum. Anytime the clutch is engaged, that momentum is momentarily disrupted. Staying off the clutch is ideal but not easy. In muddy conditions, the bike is wanting to veer all over the track and the clutch can help you stay upright but when things are stable and the RPM range is acceptable, let it roll! The clutch is used as a crutch far too often. Ken Roczen’s style is a great example of how to go fast without high RPM or abusing the motorcycle.