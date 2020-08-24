Early in the first moto of the Motosport.com Loretta Lynn’s National 2, it didn’t seem like Zach Osborne would leave the race with the 450 Class points lead in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, let alone win the darned race and extend his points gap! Yet, after barely qualifying and taking 5-1 moto scores, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took the 450 overall on Saturday, his second straight overall win, and also the second of his career. You can call it three-straight wins going back to Monster Energy Supercross (and not counting his Grand National Cross Country appearance in between).

Racer X: I don’t think that you would have thought that you would have maybe walked out of here with the 5-1 for the overall win, but you did. A lot of your competitors had up-and-down days. It was an interesting day all around in the 450 class. Take us through your day and what it feels like to get back-to-back wins to start the season and extend your point lead.

Zach Osborne: It’s awesome to get back-to-back wins, especially with the day that we had from the get-go. As soon as the green flag dropped, my bike stopped. It took them a while to get it fixed. It was just an electrical issue that took some time. That stuff takes time to troubleshoot. We got it fixed and we were able to go out for the B practice. I think I got three or four laps in that and put in the time and then went racing. The first moto was less than stellar from the start, just because I was so far back. Then one of my tear-off pulls broke and I had to stop and kind of fix that. I was like 35th or something. So salved a fifth from that and then to go out in the second moto, had really good flow and felt super comfortable after the halfway mark, and to go to the front was super nice.

That second moto there was smoke coming out of your exhaust. Weege and Langston [television announcers] were both speculating about a power loss. Did you lose any power on that second moto?

No. I actually had no power loss at all. I was getting on the pit board that it was smoking. Typically when it smokes that’s me being hard on the clutch, so I took a couple laps there where I was just really, really easy, riding easy, trying to stay out of the deep spots. When I got to lappers I wouldn’t panic and try to clutch it and go by them or whatever. So for me there was no loss of power, but it was more like a mix of me just relaxing, being easier on the bike and kind of taking it easier. I’ve had a couple of those situations in my career. Once I got to the front it was quite easy to do, actually. But there at the end on the last lap I had a decent lead and got to the Ten Commandments where I had been good and I cased the first one and then rolled a couple. Then that shot my lead. Then the last couple corners I was back on the clutch pretty hard.