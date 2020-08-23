In the 450 Class, Zach Osborne (5-1 for first overall), Adam Cianciarulo (3-5 for second overall), and Marvin Musquin (8-2 for third overall) rounded out the overall podium at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship. Afterwards, Osborne, Broc Tickle (2-9 for fourth overall) and Max Anstie (15-3 for fifth overall) riders spoke with the media in a zoom call after the Loretta Lynn's National 2. Cianciarulo and Musquin were on late-night flights and were not available to join—they will be in a press conference on Monday evening. Post-race press conferences on Racer X are presented by Pro Circuit. Video courtesy of MX Sports Pro Racing.

