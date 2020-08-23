Results Archive
Canadian MX
Walton 1
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's National II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Post Race Press Conference: Loretta's 2 450 Class

August 23, 2020 6:30am

In the 450 Class, Zach Osborne (5-1 for first overall), Adam Cianciarulo (3-5 for second overall), and Marvin Musquin (8-2 for third overall) rounded out the overall podium at round two of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship. Afterwards, Osborne, Broc Tickle (2-9 for fourth overall) and Max Anstie (15-3 for fifth overall) riders spoke with the media in a zoom call after the Loretta Lynn's National 2. Cianciarulo and Musquin were on late-night flights and were not available to join—they will be in a press conference on Monday evening. Post-race press conferences on Racer X are presented by Pro Circuit. Video courtesy of MX Sports Pro Racing.

Racer X's coverage of the post race press conferences are presented by Pro Circuit. 

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

