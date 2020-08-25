*Main image courtesy of Bavo Swijgers.

A few weeks prior to what was to be the raising of the curtain on the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship at the MXGP of Great Britain last March, then 19 year-old Jago Geerts contemplated what he wanted from and out of the MX2 World Championship he’d be contending in for the Belgium-based Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team.

“I’m looking forward to the 2020 season,” pointed out the native of Balen, Belgium who ran to a remarkable third overall in the 2019 MX2 world title chase. “I hope to have an injury free season and hopefully some good results! For 2020 my goal is again to fight for the overall podium in the MX2 class. If everything goes well, I might have a chance to become world champion. But that’s still far away now. I just want to have a good winter and then we will see.”

And Jago Geerts did manage to have a good winter. And he enjoyed the first two rounds of the 2020 World Championship, as well, where he won a moto and placed runner-up at both the MXGP of Great Britain and the MXGP of The Netherlands before the COVID-19 virus cast its long shadow over the sport and sent everyone back home to be locked down.

“I’m pretty bored at the moment,” Geerts said during the dark days of his Belgian lockdown. “I can’t do much physical training. We have been working in the garden of my grandpa for a couple of days now.” When the season ultimately resumed with the post-lockdown MXGP of Latvia on August 9, 2020, Geerts was prepared, racing to 7-1 moto scores and placing second overall to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing competitor Tom Vialle of France. Thus far into the ’20 season, and as odd as the season has truly become, a two-horse race has developed between Vialle and Geerts. Five Grands Prix and counting (including the three Latvian events), Vialle has gone 6-1-2-1-1-2-4-4-1-2 to Geerts’ 1-4-1-7-16-1-1-1-2-1, the two riders now separated by a mere eight points in the championship conflict.