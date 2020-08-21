*Main image courtesy of Yamaha Racing.

“3-5 for 4th overall. I was a bit off all day today, I didn’t have a great feeling but hey I won’t complain. My first ever holeshot and we just missed the podium, thanks to everyone for getting behind me.”

So read the Twitter post Ben Watson manufactured a few hours after placing fourth overall in the third and final MXGP of Kegums, the end of the road for what was the FIM Motocross World Championship tripleheader staged in the nation of Latvia. A mere two points adrift of the podium that Sunday afternoon, the mixed bag fourth overall finish was somewhat indicative of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing rider’s new season, an early season which currently sees him slotted-in at seventh in the MX2 classification.

“I’m doing good,” offered the native of Nottinghamshire, England, when we tracked him down on Tuesday afternoon while he was holding station in Belgium. “Yesterday, quite late in the evening, I arrived back home here in Belgium from the races in Latvia. Today has just been a little bit of a lazy day and just chilling out and just sorting out the washing. We were away for 10 days, so it’s to get back and have a little bit of a chill day, really.

“Yeah, Latvia was pretty good for me,” continued Watson, reflecting back on his time in MXGP lockdown where he placed fifth, 14th, and fourth overall, respectively, in the three Grands Prix raced in that Baltic country. “The last Sunday GP and the Wednesday GP before were actually the better days for my riding, but the results didn’t really show that. At the last race, just last Sunday, my riding and the feeling from it wasn’t amazing, but the results were better just from the starts pretty much. Yeah, it was solid and I’m happy with it, but yeah, you always want to do a little bit more, don’t you? To just miss out on the podium by two points and stuff is a bit tough, but…”