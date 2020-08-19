Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Darian Sanayei is set to miss the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Sanayei suffered a shoulder injury in a crash at the opener last weekend and has elected to sit out this weekend's racing in order to heal up for a potential return at the third round in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Sanayei himself took to social media this afternoon to explain his plans:

Did a bit of damage on the shoulder this past weekend. Unfortunately going to sit out this coming race to try my best and have it feeling better for next weekend at Ironman!

Kawasaki also released an announcement of their own: