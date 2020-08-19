Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Darian Sanayei Out For Loretta Lynn's 2

August 19, 2020 4:40pm | by:
Darian Sanayei Out For Loretta Lynn's 2

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Darian Sanayei is set to miss the second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Sanayei suffered a shoulder injury in a crash at the opener last weekend and has elected to sit out this weekend's racing in order to heal up for a potential return at the third round in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Sanayei himself took to social media this afternoon to explain his plans:

Did a bit of damage on the shoulder this past weekend. Unfortunately going to sit out this coming race to try my best and have it feeling better for next weekend at Ironman!

Kawasaki also released an announcement of their own:

This leaves the team with just Cameron Mcadoo and Mitchell Harrison for this weekend as they hope for Sanayei's return in two week's time.

