Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Jalek Swoll will not line up for this Saturday’s Loretta Lynn’s National, Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, due to a mild concussion sustained during the first 250MX moto last Saturday.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall, “We are disappointed that Jalek won’t be able to line up this weekend and are hopeful that he will return to racing soon.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will field two riders in the 250MX class this weekend with Swoll’s teammates RJ Hampshire and rookie fill-in Stilez Robertson, as well as the 450MX trio of Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson.