Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will host an AMA Pro Motocross race for the first time ever this coming weekend as it kicks off the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The tight and twisty circuit nestled an hour outside of Nashville, Tennessee has hosted the AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship for 39 years running making it the place of many successes and heartbreaks for nearly every rider currently racing Pro Motocross.

This unique opportunity to race at Loretta Lynn’s in 2020 means the first time that riders in the pro paddock will return to the Ranch since their final year racing the AMA Amateur National Championship. For some, it will be a welcomed return, as, after all, most pros probably also had success as amateurs. Still, there are probably others looking to keep those memories behind them, as Loretta’s can be the cause of some heartbreak!

For most of these athletes, though, Loretta’s is more than just a racetrack. This is where they grew up, so this is their homecoming. With that in mind, we reached out to several riders to hear their thoughts on returning to Loretta Lynn’s this year.

I am looking forward to going back as a pro, but I also look forward to going back as a vet rider someday. I’m interested to see what they will do to open up the track for us and that could be the key to how the experience goes. I think it’s just the vibe and the history. I mean in all reality it’s not the most pleasant of places [Laughs], but it holds so much of motocross and my personal history you have to love it. It’s a special place.

Off-track memory?

Growing up I wasn’t allowed to participate in any of the shenanigans. Loretta’s was a lot of stress and pressure for me and the best memories were when it was over!

On-track memory?

I would say my favorite is my only win there. I had a great year in 2004 winning the Junior World Championship a few weeks before and then winning there was awesome. I won the 85cc 14-15 and I should’ve won Supermini, but I went 1-9-1 after a fall in the second moto.

Biggest Rival?

Probably Josh Hill. I feel like we raced a lot as younger kids and he would always beat me at Loretta’s but not many other places. He was so on point there every year.